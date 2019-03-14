Alkali Resource Management forester Francis Johnson (left) and Greg Greene of Greene Forestry Consulting Ltd. were among 80 people who attended a community forest conference focusing on wildfires held in Williams Lake March 12 to 14. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Community forests conference delves into wildfire preparedness, management and recovery

The three-day event in Williams Lake attracted delegates from across B.C.

A two-day conference focused on wildfire preparedness, management and recovery took place in Williams Lake this week.

“We have about 79 attendees from throughout the province who include community forest managers, provincial government staff and researchers,” said Stephanie Ewen, manager of the Alex Fraser Research Forest, the organization who hosted the conference in co-operation with the B.C. Community Forest Association.

Discussions focused on how community forests can be used as a beneficial resource to the BC Wildfire Service, to improve firefighting response and things that can be done to rehab forests more efficiently by working together in fireguard development and quick response to rehabilitation.

“This afternoon we are going to be getting into a new paradigm for silviculture and how to manage our forests for more a resilient state in light of all these wildfires we’ve been having,” Ewen said.

Read more: Wildfires focus of upcoming workshop for B.C.’s community forests

On Tuesday, a draft protocol agreement between the BC Wildfire Service, woodlot licences and community forest agreement holders was released at the conference.

“It’s a formal document that outlines the communication line between all of those to ensure that within our area-based tenures we have more influence on how fires are fought and the BC Wildfire Service has access to some of our resources as well,” Ewen said.

BC Community Forest Association executive director Jennifer Gunter said community forests are very motivated to be engaged in wildfire management and mitigation trying to protect their communities and also manage forests in a way that brings back resiliency.

“We want to lay out a framework that community forests and woodlots can use in communication with the fire centre staff in their zone,” Gunter said. “It’s based on the four pillars of wildfire management and includes information on prevention, planning and preparedness, response and rehabilitation.”

Gunter said while the protocol agreement is something new, several community forests and woodlot managers would already have good relationships with their local BC Wildfire Service representatives.

“This provides a structure for everybody to use and identify roles and responsibilities so they can really be prepared and respond to fire more effectively and recover from fire more efficiently.”

Graduate students in attendance have been taking notes during the presentations, Ewen said.

“We’ve had short presentations followed by long discussions so we can get some knowledge exchange and questions answered so our grad students are gathering information that we will be able to put together afterwards in a more polished document,” she added.

Read more: Forests management post wildfires, focus of BC Federation of BC Woodlot Associations AGM


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show
Next story
B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

Just Posted

Community forests conference delves into wildfire preparedness, management and recovery

The three-day event in Williams Lake attracted delegates from across B.C.

Liberal MLA Barnett irate over agricultural land commision act amendments

Agriculture minister says changes will help keep the province’s best farmland in production

Suspected car thieves captured walking down B.C. highway

Three individuals from Williams Lake in custody after Gustafson’s Kia break in and theft

Stolen UTV from Vanderhoof area break in recovered in Williams Lake

Police look to the public for assistance in last month’s property theft

Watch: CMHA looking for new crisis line operators

Training sessions for interested volunteers available starting April 2

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

“Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team.”

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read