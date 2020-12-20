Community bands together to cleanup mess under Highway 20 bridge Sunday

A group of Williams Lake residents banded together Sunday morning, Dec. 20 in a community cleanup under the Highway 20 bridge at Williams Creek.
Spearheaded by resident Tyler Hamm, the cleanup was spurred on after concerns surrounding a large amount of garbage left by people staying under the bridge came to a head following a fire under the bridge late Thursday, Dec. 17 afternoon, and a second fire contained inside a burn barrel on Saturday afternoon. The fires were both quickly extinguished by members of the Williams Lake Fire Department.
Williams Lake City Coun. Scott Nelson said Sunday’s cleanup efforts were a display of fantastic community spirit.
Roughly 80 garbage bags were filled, Nelson said, and plastic, bikes, tires, old clothes and glass were picked up, while plastic debris in the creek was also removed.
