.

.

Committee determines aquatic centre in 100 Mile House not financially feasible

Steps taken to officially remove aquatic centre from consideration as part of any future referendum

Significant increases in construction costs, interest rates, and cost of living has led the South Cariboo Joint Committee to drop plans for an aquatic center in 100 Mile House.

A recommendation from the South Cariboo Joint Committee has recently been endorsed by the Cariboo Regional District’s board, which officially removes an aquatic centre for 100 Mile House from consideration as part of any future referendum.

The joint committee determined that building and operating an aquatic centre is not financially feasible, noted the CRD in a news release.

“While discussions will continue around the subject of a future recreation referendum for the South Cariboo, the options that may be presented going forward will not include any consideration of an aquatic centre.”

Meanwhile in the north Cariboo, Quesnel residents will go to referendum in June to determine whether they are willing to support upgrades to their aquatic centre up to $35 million.

READ MORE: Quesnel, area residents head to polls June 10 to answer $35M question on pool upgrades

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCRD

Previous story
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker
Next story
Canada’s first female Anglican Archbishop to tour Northwest B.C. Easter weekend

Just Posted

.
Committee determines aquatic centre in 100 Mile House not financially feasible

A trail blazing crew for the Nuxalk Kimsquit Eulachon Greast Trail project in 2022. (Photo submitted)
Historic Bella Coola to Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail work to resume this spring

The Incredible Hulk (aka Matthias Westwick) and Winnie the Pooh (aka Annaka Westwick) were part of the team Disney Gone Bad, who came out on Friday night to Bowl for Kids’ Sake in 2022. The popular fundraiser takes place March 31 and April 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Weekend events in and around Williams Lake

A goalmouth scramble with some extra edge was a regular feature of the Dawson Creek Canucks versus Quesnel Kangaroos game, in Coy Cup round robin action. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Roos one win away from hoisting Coy Cup on Quesnel ice

Pop-up banner image