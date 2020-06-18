Coming soon: Paradise Cinemas reopens with help from a few classics

Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and E.T. usher in theatre’s restart

Paradise Cinemas is set to reopen Friday, June 19 after a three-month closure due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The curtain is set to open once again at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake movie theatre will reopen this Friday, June 19, with limited seating to accommodate for physical distancing to adhere to provincial health protocols surrounding COVID-19.

“I’m really, really excited,” said Paradise Cinemas owner David Hothi. “It’s been a tremendous hit to us as a small town theatre. We did not get any government help, but we’ll be fine moving forward.”

Hothi is asking movie goers to arrive early to the movie of their choice.

Each auditorium will allow for 50 people. Admission will be $5 for everyone.

Patrons are encouraged to use debit for payment, and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and throughout the facility.

“Although health and safety of our staff and guests is always of the utmost importance, we are undertaking enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols,” he said.

Paradise Cinemas will be opening with screenings spaced out around 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Trolls World Tour and, some classics: Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and E.T.

“As we ease our way back we’ll move closer to our regular show times,” he said.

“We’ve been preparing for this for about three weeks now putting up shields on our concessions, getting all the hand sanitizer ready, doing extra cleaning and all the precautions to keep our staff and patrons safe.”

Hothi said they will continue to screen classics including the Star Wars and Rambo sagas, for example, until Hollywood releases catch up some time in July or August.

Paradise Cinemas closed its doors March 16 based on recommendations of the health authority due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During its downtime, staff at the theatre held three popcorn sales, which raised $7,500 for the Salvation Army Food Bank in Williams Lake.

“The response to reopening has been so wonderful on Facebook,” Hothi said.

“Williams Lake is such a great community and I’m thankful we were able to help out [with the popcorn sales].”

Movies and show times will be available on their website at www.paradisecinemas.com.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

