Comer Station Liquor Store robbed late Friday evening

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive

The Comer Station Liquor Store was robbed late in the evening on Friday, June 7. Patrick Davies Photo.

The Williams Lake RCMP responded to a robbery report at the Comer Station Liquor Store late on the evening of Friday June 7.

The call came in at 8:20 p.m. with RCMP officers being promptly dispatched to 3015 Mackenzie Avenue North to investigate. Employees at the store told the RCMP two suspects had been in the store stealing both liquor and cash before fleeing on foot towards Edwards Drive.

At this time, no physical description has been released for either suspect. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available at this time.

Anyone who saw or knows anything is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or contact Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477 and www.bccrimestopppers.com.

As of Saturday afternoon, the store is back open for business.

Read More: B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter