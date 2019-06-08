The Comer Station Liquor Store was robbed late in the evening on Friday, June 7. Patrick Davies Photo.

Comer Station Liquor Store robbed late Friday evening

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive

The Williams Lake RCMP responded to a robbery report at the Comer Station Liquor Store late on the evening of Friday June 7.

The call came in at 8:20 p.m. with RCMP officers being promptly dispatched to 3015 Mackenzie Avenue North to investigate. Employees at the store told the RCMP two suspects had been in the store stealing both liquor and cash before fleeing on foot towards Edwards Drive.

At this time, no physical description has been released for either suspect. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available at this time.

Anyone who saw or knows anything is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or contact Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477 and www.bccrimestopppers.com.

As of Saturday afternoon, the store is back open for business.

Read More: B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates
Next story
CCSAR mock search provides good learning experience

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox school finalist in playground revitalization contest

There are six finalists, Tl’etinqox is the only one in Cariboo-Chilcotin

CCSAR mock search provides good learning experience

Seventeen crew members participated in the all-day exercise

Comer Station Liquor Store robbed late Friday evening

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive

Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates

Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony for a packed house

Nothing but potential: Lake City Secondary students take to the stage for 2019 graduation ceremony

Thousands turned out to witness the culmination of 13 years of hard work

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Most Read