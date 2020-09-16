The train consisted of 29 rail cars including three engines and no derailment took place. (Stock image)

Collision between train and vehicle claims life of Williams Lake resident

The incident occurred at a marked crossing on the Soda Creek Townsite Road

One person died as a result of a collision with a train Tuesday evening, Sept. 15 at a marked crossing on Soda Creek Townsite Road between Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Williams Lake RCMP were called at 5:59 p.m. when it was reported a Nissan Versa had collided with a CN Rail Train at the marked rail crossing.

“The vehicle, that was southbound on the Soda Creek Townsite Road, crossed a stop sign controlled rail crossing and collided with an eastbound train,” stated RCMP.

“The collision caused the vehicle to roll and the driver was ejected. Sadly, the driver, a Williams Lake resident, did not survive.”

The train consisted of 29 rail cars including three engines and no derailment took place. CN Police have been notified and are assisting with the investigation. The Soda Creek Townsite Road and the CN Rail track were closed for almost four hours but has since been reopened to all traffic.

BC Coroners Service, who has conduct of the investigation, are conducting a parallel investigation to determine cause of death. The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have not released any other information at this time, including identity of the victim.

If you have any information about this, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

