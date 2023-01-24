Police are investigating a collision at Highway 97 and Fox Mountain. (File photo)

Collision at Fox Mountain Road, Highway 97 causes serious injuries

RCMP are investigating

Emergency crews attended a serious vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Williams Lake Monday, Jan. 24

The collision occurred at noon at Highway 97 and Fox Mountain Road and impacted traffic as crews tended to those involved.

“It was a fairly serious collision with substantial, but not believed to be life threatening injuries. No alcohol, drugs or criminality involved and it is still being investigated under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Cpl. Brett Squire of the Williams Lake RCMP.

