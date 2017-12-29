Canadian Press

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

Mother Nature drowned out Canada Day on Parliament Hill and now she’s doing her best to freeze out New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Campbell, the senior executive director in charge of the Canada 150 secretariat, said a decision will be made very shortly on whether to cancel events planned for Dec. 31.

Organizers say they are checking the forecast every hour hoping to see some improvement but the polar vortex that has turned Ottawa into a living icicle shows no sign of lifting until at least January 2.

Campbell said with the current forecast offering up temperatures close to -28 Celsius with 15 km/hour winds fireworks and a multimedia light show might not be able to continue.

Campbell said he doesn’t want a situation where the equipment doesn’t work or fireworks sputter and die because of the cold and people need to be given the information in time to make their own call about what to do.

The weather has already forced the cancellation of youth hockey games on the Parliament Hill Canada 150 skating rink but Campbell said public skating continues.

The Canadian Press

