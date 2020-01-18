The extreme cold weather this week is wreaking havoc at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cold weather leads to third entrance closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, but staff work on

Hospital remains fully operational

Warmer weather can’t come soon enough for staff at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

CMH’s emergency, main, and now renal services entrances are closed due to three, separate incidents from the cold weather.

The latest entrance to be shut down because of flooding from a burst water pipe is the renal entrance, which happened late Friday night. The renal entrance had been serving as a temporary public entrance due to a burst pipe impacting the emergency entrance and cold weather freezing the doors at the public entrance earlier in the week.

Read More: Extreme cold bursts water pipe, closes emergency and main entrance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

These challenges, however, are not impacting services. The hospital is operating fully, and renal services will continue as scheduled.

Public access to the hospital is now through the emergency department ambulance entrance off the parking lot.

Interior Health is asking the public to avoid marked areas in the parking lot which are blocked off due to ice buildup and be cautious in other areas where sanding has been placed to allow pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“Our thanks to the many staff and contractors who have worked tirelessly this week to maintain operations under challenging conditions.”

editor@wltribune.com
