The Salvation Army experienced some challenges Tuesday, Jan. 14, due to the cold weather and after the furnace broke in the dining hall meals were served in the drop-in centre downstairs. By the end of the day everything was working again. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cold weather issues force Williams Lake Salvation Army to serve lunch in its drop-in centre

A broken furnace, frozen water pipes and broken exhaust fan were fixed by the end Tuesday

On a day that saw Williams Lake’s temperatures dip down to 34C, the Salvation Army had some furnace and frozen pipe troubles on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at its community building on Borland Street.

“Our exhaust fan in the kitchen went and was blowing cold air so it was 6C in the kitchen,” said Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, Tuesday evening. “We have three different furnaces and the one in the dining hall went and that caused the pipes to freeze.”

When the temperature in the dining hall dropped to 12C a decision was made to serve lunch in the drop-in centre downstairs where a furnace was working.

“We had 58 people for lunch so it was pretty hectic, but we made do,” Robinson said, as she credited Horizon Climate Controls for showing up three times to deal with different issues by the end of the day. “Everything is fixed now.”

With the cold weather the Salvation Army has been giving away lots of gloves and toques and are in need of those items for men, especially larger sizes, she added.

Read more: Salvation Army bringing food to Williams Lake needy on Saturday nights


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

School District 27 buses cancelled again, Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48C

Snow expected Wednesday night

Impaired driving charges on the rise in Williams Lake

RCMP Const. Colin Champagne said there were 271 drivers charged in 2019, 157 in 2018

Indigenous athletes invited to apply for Team BC

The Games will be the largest multi-sport event ever held in Halifax

School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -48.5C

Frostbite can develop within minutes: Environment Canada

Cariboo-Chilcotin area chiefs Alphonse and Sellars to address UNDRIP 2020

The two will have 10 minutes each to speak at the sold-out one-day event in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 14

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Most Read