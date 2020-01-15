Cold weather issues force Williams Lake Salvation Army to serve lunch in its drop-in centre

A broken furnace, frozen water pipes and broken exhaust fan were fixed by the end Tuesday

The Salvation Army experienced some challenges Tuesday, Jan. 14, due to the cold weather and after the furnace broke in the dining hall meals were served in the drop-in centre downstairs. By the end of the day everything was working again. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

On a day that saw Williams Lake’s temperatures dip down to 34C, the Salvation Army had some furnace and frozen pipe troubles on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at its community building on Borland Street.

“Our exhaust fan in the kitchen went and was blowing cold air so it was 6C in the kitchen,” said Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, Tuesday evening. “We have three different furnaces and the one in the dining hall went and that caused the pipes to freeze.”

When the temperature in the dining hall dropped to 12C a decision was made to serve lunch in the drop-in centre downstairs where a furnace was working.

“We had 58 people for lunch so it was pretty hectic, but we made do,” Robinson said, as she credited Horizon Climate Controls for showing up three times to deal with different issues by the end of the day. “Everything is fixed now.”

With the cold weather the Salvation Army has been giving away lots of gloves and toques and are in need of those items for men, especially larger sizes, she added.

