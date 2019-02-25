Cold temperatures bring frostbite warning for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Monday

Wind chill of -31C kicks off the week

With a wind chill of -31C, it’s a sunny but cold start to the work week in Williams Lake Monday morning.

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of frostbite and a temperature of -23C rising to a daytime high of -12C.

Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin was a solid -34C Monday morning.

Cariboo residents can expect more of the same overnight with a wind chill of -28C in the evening and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue to be cold, but temperatures are expected to warm up by Wednesday with a daytime high of -1C

Drive BC is reporting compact snow on most area roads.

