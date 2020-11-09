Cold, snow to kick off the week in Williams Lake

Environment Canada is calling for a chilly start to the work week, with periods of snow on the way for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Williams Lake residents woke up to -7C Monday morning, Nov. 9. Snow is expected to start falling later in the morning with amounts between two to four centimetres. Another two to four cm is expected to fall overnight before daytime temperatures warm to zero by mid-week.

North of Williams Lake in areas such as Quesnel, Prince George and the Stuart-Nechako, a snowfall warning is in place Monday. Quesnel is expected to receive 10 cm of snow.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake