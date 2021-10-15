Coffee fundraiser supporting Williams Lake mom with ALS on Friday morning, Oct. 15

Adrienne Kelso (centre) cherishes every moment with her two daughters. The young mom was diagnosed last year with ALS. (Photo submitted)

The coffee will be on at Handi-Mart in Williams Lake as a fundraiser for a local mom struggling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) gets underway Friday morning, Oct. 15.

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cleanway Supply will be providing coffee while collecting donations for Adrienne Kelso at the convenience store located at 998 McKinnon Road.

A wife and mother of two young girls, Kelso was on maternity leave for her youngest when she received the devastating diagnosis of the untreatable progressive disease causing the loss of muscle control.

“Transferring in and out of vehicles to go anywhere is the main hurdle right now, and we all know how busy toddlers are,” Cleanway Supply wrote on a fundraising poster.

“It is heartbreaking to know that Adrienne misses experiences with her husband and kids, and them with her because it’s simply just too hard for her to get in and out of a car.”

Jenn Stasica cried as she spoke of her friend, whom she described as the most laid-back person one will ever meet.

Funds raised will assist Kelso and her family with purchasing an accessible vehicle.

