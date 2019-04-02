Mayor Walt Cobb attended the B.C. Mayor’s Caucus in April 1, 2019 in Prince George and will head to the Council of Forest Industries in Vancouver April 3 to 5. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Cobb shares wildfire recovery, planning at BC Mayors Caucus

Next Cobb will attend the COFI Convention in Vancouver, April 3 to 5

Mayor Walt Cobb spent Monday attending the BC Mayors’ Caucus in Prince George where he participated in a panel discussion about wildfire recovery.

“We had a good session on recovery and fires, and there were other sessions about a whole range of issues,” Cobb said, noting there were about 30 mayors from all over. “It was a good cross section. Some from the Lower Mainland, some from the North.”

When it was his turn to talk on the panel, he said he discussed what Williams Lake went through during the 2017 fires.

“They wanted to know how well we were prepared, what were some of the pitfalls, and what we could have done better and at the end of the day are we prepared should it happen again.”

So what did he share?

“I said we were way more prepared than we were to start with, but I think we did an exceptional job under the circumstances. The fact that we had a plan in place, I think saved the day. We did have an extensive plan in place, we just never anticipated we would have to evacuate the whole city at once.”

The fire crew, city staff and the emergency management committee works well, he added.

Read more: Williams Lake Mayor reflects on ups and downs of the 2017 wildfires

“We know what to look for, what not to look for and I think we are even more prepared and things should go smoother if we are faced with wildfires again.”

Cobb returned home Monday before the mayors caucus ended because he leaves again on Wednesday to attend the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver, April 3 to 5.

“There we will be talking about industry and the future and there will be lots of guest speakers,” Cobb said.

Each year the COFI Convention attracts industry CEOs and executives from continental North America and overseas companies, senior representatives from customers, suppliers, financial institutions, law firms, as well as local, provincial, federal government and First Nations leaders.

One of the speakers Cobb is really looking forward to hearing David McNaughton, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States who will give a keynote address at the Thursday luncheon.

“He will discuss the economy,” Cobb said.

Premier John Horgan will give the keynote address at the Friday luncheon.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus
Next story
Parents could face tax charges, big fines in admissions scam

Just Posted

Cobb shares wildfire recovery, planning at BC Mayors Caucus

Next Cobb will attend the COFI Convention in Vancouver, April 3 to 5

B.C.’s top court halts Taseko’s exploratory drilling, again

An injunction is granted while Supreme Court decides whether to hear Tsilhqot’in National Government appeal

Dates set for public feedback on caribou recovery agreements

Meetings will be held in Williams Lake and Quesnel

13 hectare controlled burn planned north of Clinton

Smoke and flames may be visible

Nurses begin training Monday to staff closed CMH maternity ward

Accelerated program will give women full certification as perinatal nurses

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Most Read