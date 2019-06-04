Access to Frizzi Road from the Soda Creek Road will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday, June 5. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CN to repair damaged secondary track in Williams Lake

The cause of the damage, which occurred sometime overnight April 10, 2019, has never been determined

Access to Frizzi Road will be curtailed Wednesday, June 5, to the entrance from Mackenzie Avenue at the Comer Station.

At Soda Creek Road the access to Frizzi Road will be closed to give CN the opportunity to repair the secondary railway crossing that was damaged there in April of this year.

The City’s manager of municipal services, Gary Muraca, said the City plans go in behind CN and pave the area afterwards.

“Hopefully it will all get done on Wednesday, but it could go into Thursday so we have planned the closure for two days,” Muraca said.

At the time of the incident, he described the damage as considerable.

“We never determined the cause, but someone out there must have had a very damaged vehicle,” Muraca said Tuesday.

