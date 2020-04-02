MLA Donna Barnett and Mayor Walt Cobb were shocked to learn this week that CN is suspending its line from Williams Lake to Squamish. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective April 3

Rail traffic north of Williams Lake will be routed to Vancouver through Prince George and Kamloops

Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Donna Barnett said she was shocked to learn that CN Rail is putting the brakes on the line between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective Thursday, April 3.

“I was made aware of this a day ago,” she told the Tribune Wednesday evening. “I’ve been making phone calls and found out today they are not going to have the line from Williams Lake to Squamish.”

Barnett said whether it’s temporary or permanent she is not certain.

“But to me personally, and I could be wrong, I’ve been wrong before, it sounds permanent. They’ve lost many customers over the last while and so whether it’s feasible or not, I know that it’s probably one of the most expensive parts of the line to manage between Squamish and 100 Mile. It’s the most beautiful ride in the world and the topography is tough, yet gorgeous.”

It would be nice to know the facts, Barnett said and it is also a shock that no one knew about it beforehand.

“It must have been in the works for a little while. It will be hard on businesses in Williams Lake.”

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, who only learned about the curtailment Tuesday, said it is not good news.

“I find it crazy that they are saying there was a lack of business because even when I was mayor 20 years ago we were crying for more cars then.”

Cobb said looking out his window overlooking the town, he could see rail cars with lumber on them.

“This very upsetting,” he added.

Barnett said other communities along the line will also be impacted as well.

“There will be jobs lost,” she said.

We have put in a media request to Unifor, CN and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment.

news@wltribune.com

CN Rail

