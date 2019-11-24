CN Rail conductors James Fleming (from left), Brian Hagen, Chris Bertenshaw and Grant Norquay picket in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

CN Rail conductors strike carries on; federal gov’t resists pressure to end dispute

Train crew fatigue and work rest rules are some of the concerns of workers, said the union

The trains have stopped moving in Williams Lake as Canadian National Railway Co. conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have been on strike since Tuesday, Nov. 19.

A handful of conductors based in the lakecity have been manning the picket line along Highway 20 at the entrance to the RC Cotton site.

Train crew fatigue and work rest rules are some of the concerns of workers, said the union.

The workers have been without a contract since July 23.

The Forest Products Association of Canada says a chronic shortage of truck drivers is compounding concerns about the impact of the strike which as halted freight trains across the country.

READ MORE: Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

As of Sunday, the federal government was resisting calls to intervene in the strike despite the spectre of a propane shortage in Quebec and rising pressure from premiers and CEOs across the country to reconvene Parliament ahead of schedule and legislate the 3,200 Canadian National Railway Co. employees back to work.

About 85 per cent of the province’s propane comes via rail, the bulk of it from refineries in Sarnia and some from Edmonton — the country’s two propane trading hubs.

“We realize how important this is to the economy of our country, to have a railway system that functions,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters after the new government’s first cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon. “We want this strike to end as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

“For us it’s an appreciation of the collective bargaining process,” said Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, noting Ottawa’s chief mediator was at the negotiating table in Montreal.

The minister — named to the labour portfolio 24 hours earlier — said she would be reaching out personally to both sides in the coming days.

The last CN Rail strike occurred in late 2009 when 1,700 engineers walked off the job for three days.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Just Posted

Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves skate to silver at home tournament

“The effort’s there and it’s starting to show on the ice.”

RANCH MUSINGS: The law of unintended consequences, and its effect

To be successful, you must answer these questions which are not easy

Williams Lake boxers throw hands at Lower Mainland event

“They all showed improvement, they were listening to their corner.”

WEB POLL: Should prolific and domestic violence offenders be monitored by GPS?

Take our web poll:

PHOTOS: Cariboo Foundation Hospital Gala draws hundreds and raises thousands

The maternity ward of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital will be receiving some upgrades

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been in Chinese prisons for almost a year

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

Most Read