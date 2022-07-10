CMHA seeking crisis line volunteers

Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is recruiting volunteers for its local criss line. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo of mural at CMHA office - Williams Lake Tribune)

Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake is seeking volunteers to answer its local crisis line and two other provincial lines.

Training for volunteers will be over zoom and will start on July 12, 2022, meeting two times a week in the evenings for approximately five to six weeks.

There is a $100 training fee, but it will be reimbursed once a trainee contributes a minimum of three months of volunteer time.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to reach out as this training will teach you many valuable skills that will be useful in a variety of ways.

This volunteering can be done remotely as all that is needed is a computer with a good internet connection.

Volunteers must be 19 years of age or over and be willing to consent to a criminal record check.

More information is available by phoning 250-302-9232 or emailing evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org.



