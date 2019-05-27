CMH maternity services will be temporarily suspended for four days

Due to a lack of trained maternity nurses the unit will close May 30 and re-open June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Maternity services are being temporarily suspended at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake for four days beginning May 30 due to a lack of trained maternity nurses.

For the safety of mothers and their babies, Interior Health is asking mothers with deliveries anticipated between those four days to relocate to Kamloops and plan for their deliveries at Royal Inland Hospital.

Low-risk delivery services will resume again on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

IH said the disruption in service is due to a lack of trained maternity nurses during that four-day period and regrets the impact it will have on expectant mothers and families.

Maternity services were temporarily suspended at CMH at the end of February 2019 due to an unexpected critical shortage of maternity nurses and low-risk deliveries resumed on April 30 with a clarification staffing challenges could still result in temporary interruptions until full staffing in place.

Contingency plans to support expectant mothers remain in place to accommodate temporary services disruptions.

Interior Health said Monday, May 27, it is confident full maternity services will resume at CMH in July.



