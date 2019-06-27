Full maternity services will be offered again beginning July 1 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CMH maternity services to be fully restored July 1

In February the hospital curtailed service due to critical shortage of materntiy nurses

Full maternity services will be restored to Cariboo Memorial Hospital beginning Canada Day.

In February, a critical shortage of nursing staff interrupted services, forcing women to travel from the Williams Lake area to other communities to deliver babies.

By April 30, low risk delivery service was restored.

Read more: Nurses begin training Monday to staff closed CMH maternity ward

Interior Health said in a press release issued Thursday there are a sufficient number of fully trained nurses in place at the hospital now to bring the services back up to previous levels, however, mothers who go into labour to 35 weeks of gestation may be transferred to a higher level of care facility.

IH said it wanted to thank CMH staff and physicians for their flexibility and dedication during a “challenging time” and the maternity nurses for their support of CMH patients in the months ahead.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local residents action small wildfire near Tatlayoko Lake Wednesday

Just Posted

CMH maternity services to be fully restored July 1

In February the hospital curtailed service due to critical shortage of materntiy nurses

Local residents action small wildfire near Tatlayoko Lake Wednesday

The .01 hectare fire discovered Wednesday was mostly out by the time a BC Wildfire Service crew arrived

Top rodeo talent to take centre stage at Stampede

Multiple Canadian, national and a world champion are set to compete beginning Thursday

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Rose and Ian Pinchbeck enjoy the simple things in life

The Pinchbecks will celebrate 50 years of marriage together next year

Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Work should begin the middle of July and take about three months

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Most Read