Clinton man arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in 100 Mile House

A man entered the bank with a loaded rifle

UPDATE (1:56 p.m.): On June 3, at 10:56 a.m., the 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a robbery at CIBC on Birch Avenue.

According to police, an 84-year-old male from Clinton entered the building with a loaded rifle and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the bank. RCMP located him shortly after and arrested him without incident. He is in custody while the investigation continues.

No one was injured. CIBC will be closed for the rest of the day.

UPDATE (12:12 p.m.): 100 Mile Free RCMP have confirmed the incident is a robbery.

“Nobody is injured, [and an] investigation is underway,” said Sgt. McLean of the 100 Mile House RCMP.

ORIGINAL (11:30 a.m.): There is a noticeable police presence at the CIBC on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House this afternoon (June 3).

Police have confirmed it is not a medical-related issue.

More information will be provided as it comes.

