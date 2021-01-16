Climbing COVID-19 cases prompts City of Williams Lake to increase response level

City leaders continue to press for more information from Interior Health

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, the City of Williams Lake has increased its Emergency Operations Centre response to a Level 2.

The move allows the city to better coordinate with Interior Health and other communities and organizations to help support all residents and provide up-to-date information, noted a news release on the decision issued by the city Saturday, Jan. 16.

“We continue to press for timely, specific information from Interior Health to enable us to be proactive and do our part to help stop the spread of the virus,” states the release. “City of Williams Lake Council continues to advocate for effective communication and Williams Lake-specific information.”

Williams Lake’s fire chief Erick Peterson is the city’s Emergency Operations Centre director.

Peterson said the City is working hard to help ensure that everyone stays healthy and safe, and will be providing regular updates and sharing all information as it is made available.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

• Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

• Avoid non-essential travel

• Practice physical distancing

• Wear a mask

• Wash your hands and sanitize often

• Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

• To book a COVID-19 test online: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php or by phone, call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on their public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

Read More: UPDATE: Six Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff members test positive for COVID-19

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake