A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum, was the backdrop for a climate protester in Victoria on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of the display on March 1, with pink paint visible on the mammoth.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

While the audio was not working in the original post, the video was reposted with a protester identified only as Laura saying the group has given a one- to two-year timeline for the formation of the citizens’ assembly.

Black Press Media has reached out to the museum about the extent of damage as well as the Victoria Police Department to see if any arrests stemmed from vandalism.

