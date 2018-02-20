Rosemarie Surakka outside court after Thomas Holden was found guilty on Feb. 10, 2017.

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a mother’s lawsuit claimed the RCMP failed to properly investigate the 2008 deaths of her daughter, Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay.

The couple was shot in their Mission home in September 2008. McKay died at the scene, but Dudley stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day.

Four men were eventually convicted in the pair’s death: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Thomas Holden.

Dudley’s mother, Rosemarie Surakka, alleged that RCMP officers’ negligence delayed the finding of her daughter, which caused or contributed to her death, according to court documents.

During the investigation and the four separate trials, court heard that the officer investigating a shots fired call at the couple’s home left the scene after being there for approximately 10 minutes, without going inside, and did not follow up the next day.

Four years later, RCMP Cpl. Mike White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay following a review by the adjudication board.

In a decision posted online Tuesday, Justice Nathan Smith dismissed Surakka’s claim for damages, saying she did not file her claim within the two-year mandatory time limit.

More to come.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites
Next story
BC Budget: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B housing investment

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyer tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Spring Dreams to cap off winter at TRU Gala

Gala, to take place March 10, raises money for local TRU students

Sun expected to shine over Williams Lake as ice fog lifts

Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Surpluses predicted for three years

Tax revenues up, ICBC losses weigh heavily on provincial books

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

Students show focus in Quesnel’s Elementary School Cross-country Ski races

Students age five to 12 competed at Hallis Lake on Feb. 17

B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021

Canucks opt to not trade the 26-year-old defenseman, but sign him to multi-year deal

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Most Read