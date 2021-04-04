The city is assessing a water main break April 4, 2021. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City workers respond to water main break on west side of Williams Lake

Residents on the golf course, Westridge and Hodgson Road are being asked to conserve water

Residents in the area of Westridge, the golf course, Hodgson Road as well as some on Woodland Drive are being asked to conserve water due to a water main break, notes city officials.

A water break has been identified on Hodgson Rd near the Tolko truck wash. The City is asking residents to conserve…

Posted by City of Williams Lake on Sunday, April 4, 2021

“A water break has been identified on Hodgson Road near the Tolko truck wash,” the city states on its Facebook page Sunday evening, April 4.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation.

City crews responded water line breaks in the same area Jan. 11, 2021.

Read More: Water service fully restored to Westridge, golf course, Terra Ridge, Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road

Williams Lake

Most Read