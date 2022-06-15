City warns residents to prepare for flooding as Quesnel River rises

The areas at risk of flooding at this time do not include any residential properties

The City of Quesnel would like to advise residents that the Quesnel River water levels are rising and will approach or may exceed banks.

Due to the potential threat of additional flooding on the Quesnel River, the City has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level 1. Activating the EOC enables the city to begin discussions with Emergency Management BC (EMBC) about potential resources it may need to prevent additional flooding. For the city areas of potential concern are the Old Public Works Yard (currently the Fire Hall), Johnston Avenue and areas around West Fraser Timber Park and Carry Street.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

“As a safety precaution, the city is strongly recommending residents keep children and animals away from river banks and to follow all detour signs on roadways and trails,” the city noted in a news release Wednesday afternoon (June 15).

The City will continue to monitor river levels regularly. Any updates will be posted to the City Website at www.quesnel.ca.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

