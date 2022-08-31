City to request development proposals for vacant lot in Williams Lake

The city-owned McKinnon Road lot was recently returned to the city by the MoTI

The city will be putting out requests for proposals to develop a vacant city-owned lot on McKinnon Road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A vacant city-owned lot is being eyed by the city of Williams Lake as a possible space for to develop housing.

During the 2019 construction of the Toop Road interchange a portion of land on McKinnon Road reserved for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure as a dedicated roadway was released back to the city, the city’s manager of economic development said in a report city council received during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Beth Veenkamp noted if the land was used for development, staff thinks up to four townhouses could be built there or if a parking lot was created it could provide potentially 10 to 12 parking spots as well as benches or a waiting shelter.

City council approved Veenkamp’s request to direct staff to bring back a report to solicit options for developing housing on the lot.



