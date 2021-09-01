City to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday.

The government of Canada recently passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday.

In the its ongoing commitment to meaningful reconciliation, staff will be encouraged to attend Orange Shirt Day/National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events and ceremonies, the city said in a release.

“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation provides an important opportunity for reflection and recognition of the effects of the residential school system,” Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

The City of Williams Lake said it would like to recognize the tireless work of Phyllis Webstad and the Orange Shirt Day Society in advocating for a national statutory holiday to support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Action number 80, which calls upon the federal government to establish a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour residential school survivors, their families and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

“City of Williams Lake Council is proud of the passionate work undertaken by Phyllis Webstad and the Orange Shirt Society — this is a powerful opportunity to work toward healing as a nation,” Cobb said.



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Truth and Reconciliation CommissionWilliams Lake