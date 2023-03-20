City to create walkways, more accessible parking at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Council voted to budget for $55,000 total for the project

The city is working with the Seniors Activity Centre to improve accessible parking and overall parking access. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Adding five accessible parking stalls and improving access to more parking for the Seniors Activity Centre (SAC) users is something Williams Lake city council wants the city to support financially.

During budget talks at a special committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March 14, council agreed even if the SAC is not successful in getting a $25,000 grant it applied for toward the project, council decided the city should pay the $55,000 total for the project.

Council also agreed city crews should start working on the walkways as soon as possible.

Rob Warnock, director of municipal services, said staff met with the SAC committee and agreed on a plan.

In addition to the city contributing toward the five new accessible parking spots, public works will make two walkways around the building to give access to parking spaces in the recreation complex behind the Gibraltar Room and the side parking lot of Kiwanis Park.

He estimated the walkways would cost $15,000 for concrete and or asphalt surfaces, hand railings and some fencing repairs at the site.

“They wanted us to push into the green space by the tennis courts, but at this point we didn’t want to lose any so we decided this was the easiest and best way,” Warnock told council.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor and all of the councillors spoke of the benefit of supporting the project.

“There are lots of places we can cut back and save money but as far as seniors are concerned I will do everything in which way to support them,” Rathor said.

Coun. Angie Delainey was the first to suggest the city should support the project even if the SAC doesn’t get the grant.

“We have to make sure our seniors get access,” Delainey said. “It’s not a lot of money in the scheme of things.”

SAC general manager Glenda Winger told the Tribune Thursday, it was good news to hear about the city’s support.

“We haven’t heard back from the grant yet and it’s what I have been checking for every day first thing in the morning.”

Read More: Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

www.facebook.com

City HallSeniorsWilliams Lake