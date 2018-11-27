City takes steps to reduce fuel load in Williams Lake subdivisions

Residents in Westridge and Hamel Estates subdivisions can expect burning of old slash piles in their neighbourhoods in the next few weeks to reduce fuel load within the city fire protection boundaries. Angie Mindus photo

Residents on the west and south side of the city will see efforts being made in the next few weeks to reduce fuel load in those neighbourhoods to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be working with local land owners and developers to reduce the fire risk by burning old slash piles and overgrowth within the subdivisions which are surrounded by thick forests.

In a news release, the City said residents can anticipate burning activities to occur periodically over the next few weeks in the Westridge and Hamel Estates areas.

