City staff review two cannabis retail store applications

One provincial store and one private store seek approval in Williams Lake

The City of Williams Lake currently has two applications for retail cannabis outlets under consideration in Williams Lake.

Leah Hartley, the City’s director of development services, confirmed Monday the City has one provincial cannabis store application which is currently out for public input. That application is for a government-run cannabis store in Boitanio Mall.

The second application is for a privately run cannabis store. That store would be located on 250 Mackenzie Avenue South.

Hartley said both applicants are correctly zoned for cannabis and have been referred by the provincial government.

