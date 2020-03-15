City of Williams Lake photo

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

The City has issued a notice to residents reminding them to be mindful of what should, and shouldn’t be flushed down toilets.

“With all that’s developing with the COVID-19 situation, the City of Williams Lake wants to remind residents that contrary to what the label says flushable wipes should not be flushed,” said the City of Williams Lake’s Public Works department via its Twitter account.

READ MORE: City opts for Greensand Filtration water treatment plant

“They are felt and do not break down, which causes maintenance issues and breakdowns at our treatment plant.

“The three ‘Ps’ are the only things that should be flushed. You can guess the first two, but the third is paper toilet paper products.”

They then go on to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Canada hits at least 313 cases of COVID-19, mostly in Ontario and B.C.

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19- West Coast Amusements cancels carnivals as of March 13, including stops in Cariboo

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Most Read