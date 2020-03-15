City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

The City has issued a notice to residents reminding them to be mindful of what should, and shouldn’t be flushed down toilets.

“With all that’s developing with the COVID-19 situation, the City of Williams Lake wants to remind residents that contrary to what the label says flushable wipes should not be flushed,” said the City of Williams Lake’s Public Works department via its Twitter account.

“They are felt and do not break down, which causes maintenance issues and breakdowns at our treatment plant.

“The three ‘Ps’ are the only things that should be flushed. You can guess the first two, but the third is paper toilet paper products.”

They then go on to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

