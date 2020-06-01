City playgrounds to reopen today, June 1, at noon

Users are reminded to play by the rules and continue to follow physical distancing and hygiene

The City of Williams Lake will reopen its city playgrounds at noon as of Monday, June 1. (Photo submitted)

Playgrounds in Williams Lake will reopen today, June 1, at noon, the City said Monday morning.

Users, though, are reminded to play by the rules and continue to follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols.

The decision to open the playgrounds was made in conjunction with the reopening of schools, as part of Phase 2 of B.C.’s Restart Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff will perform periodic cleaning at both city playgrounds, Kiwanis Park and Carlson Park, but people are advised to wash their hands before and after using the equipment and to sanitize as necessary. The parks’ washrooms will be open, as well.

“We are pleased to get back to some sense of normalcy and allow kids to access our playgrounds,” said Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services. “However, physical distancing does still apply and we are asking all users to follow the signage in our parks to prevent the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.”

Phase 2 of B.C.’s Restart Plan encourages people to stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel between communities. Under the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, people are reminded to practice good hygiene, wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face and remain two metres apart from each other.



