An evacuation order in effect since April 24 has been lifted on one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City partially rescinds evacuation order for Frizzi Road

An evacuation order for one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road has been lifted by the City

An evacuation order for one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road has been lifted by the City.

The order was rescinded after a geotechnical report determined the risk to life and safety on that site has diminished.

The rescinded property is at 4013 Frizzi Road, although an alert or order may be reissued if the situation changes.

The 10 other properties remain under evacuation order until further notice. The evacuation order has been in effect since April 24 when a State of Local Emergency was declared following high water flows that destabilized slopes, ruptured sewer pipes and damaged at least 14 bridges in the River Valley.

READ MORE: State of Emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

Contractors continue to work on fixing the road, stabilizing slopes and re-establishing the bridges damaged by the extensive flooding, said Kelly Sinoski, corporate engagement officer with the City.

“The bridges are needed to access and re-bed or repair expose or broken sections of the sanitary sewer line, which transports effluent from the City’s sewage treatment lagoons to the Fraser River,” she said.

“Due to displaced manholes or broken pipes, some of that effluent has been releasing into Williams Lake River instead.”

The work is expected to take months to complete and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area at this time.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge
Next story
Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

Just Posted

City partially rescinds evacuation order for Frizzi Road

An evacuation order for one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road has been lifted by the City

Williams Lake and District 4-H sale to go ahead in August

There will be no youth in attendance

City to launch public survey about Williams Lake Indian Band cannabis cultivation facility

The 30-day online survey will be made available on June 22

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre to host parking lot coffee houses beginning July 6

The centre has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions

DOWN TO EARTH: Earth Challenge 2020 sees great, local participation

I spend a lot of time in schools with the Conservation Society’s Water Wise program.

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

Most Read