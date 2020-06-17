City partially rescinds evacuation order for Frizzi Road

An evacuation order for one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road has been lifted by the City

An evacuation order in effect since April 24 has been lifted on one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An evacuation order for one of 11 properties on Frizzi Road has been lifted by the City.

The order was rescinded after a geotechnical report determined the risk to life and safety on that site has diminished.

The rescinded property is at 4013 Frizzi Road, although an alert or order may be reissued if the situation changes.

The 10 other properties remain under evacuation order until further notice. The evacuation order has been in effect since April 24 when a State of Local Emergency was declared following high water flows that destabilized slopes, ruptured sewer pipes and damaged at least 14 bridges in the River Valley.

Contractors continue to work on fixing the road, stabilizing slopes and re-establishing the bridges damaged by the extensive flooding, said Kelly Sinoski, corporate engagement officer with the City.

“The bridges are needed to access and re-bed or repair expose or broken sections of the sanitary sewer line, which transports effluent from the City’s sewage treatment lagoons to the Fraser River,” she said.

“Due to displaced manholes or broken pipes, some of that effluent has been releasing into Williams Lake River instead.”

The work is expected to take months to complete and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area at this time.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

