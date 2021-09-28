Insp. Myron Friesen, hired recently to work at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment, has decided to retire. (Photo submitted)

Insp. Myron Friesen, hired recently to work at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment, has decided to retire. (Photo submitted)

City of Williams Lake’s top cop announces retirement four months into new position

Insp. Myron Friesen started the position on May 28, 2021

Williams Lake RCMP will need a new officer in charge.

Mayor Walt Cobb said during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28, Insp. Myron Friesen, who started the position on May 28 of this year, has decided to retire.

“Unfortunately, he’s made the decision to retire and we have to look for a replacement,” Cobb said. “We didn’t even really get to know him.”

Chief administrative office Gary Maraca said Friesen will be finishing soon and wished him the best of luck.

“I know he did some good work in a short period of time,” Muraca said, noting discussions are going on with North District Chief Supt. Warren Brown to try and find a new officer in charge.

Friesen was hired to replaced Insp. Jeff Pelley, who left in April for a position as operations officer with the Kamloops RCMP.

READ MORE: Williams Lake’s new RCMP inspector brings more than 30 years of experience

READ MORE: North District RCMP extend apology for role in residential schools era


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections levelling off, 652 more reported Tuesday
Next story
Kevin Falcon pressed on commitment at first B.C. Liberal debate

Just Posted

Insp. Myron Friesen, hired recently to work at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment, has decided to retire. (Photo submitted)
City of Williams Lake’s top cop announces retirement four months into new position

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City activates emergency response centre due to ‘imminent concern’ in river valley

Bernie Baptiste, from Ulkatcho First Nation has been located. (Facebook photo)
Update: Mushroom picker located in West Chilcotin

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Quesnel RCMP crackdown on drug trafficking to fight increase of overdose deaths