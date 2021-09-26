City of Williams Lake writes of tax on derelict home

The city of Williams Lake will be seeking permission to to write-off the taxes for a derelict and abandoned mobile home at Green Acres Mobile Home Park, Mackenzie Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council has given staff the go-ahead to pursue writing-off property taxes for a derelict manufactured home in city limits.

Staff will ask the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for the powers to write off $2,034.03 of uncollectable property taxes for the manufactured home located at 54-3001 Mackenzie Avenue North in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park.

In a report to council, chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko described the 44-year-old home as abandoned and declared derelict.

“It is considered as having almost no salvageable value, the owners could not be reached, their whereabouts/situation unknown,” he noted in the report.

Council endorsed the request unanimously.



