City of Williams Lake will no longer livestream committee of the whole meetings in 2022

In the new year the city will no longer be livestreaming its committee of the whole meetings (COW), something it has been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meetings will still be open to the public,” Mayor Walt Cobb said. “We would rather make it a little more open. I think we found that people weren’t saying some of the things they needed to say when it was a live [stream] meeting.”

Chief administrative officer Gary Muraca said part of council’s discussion was to revert back to more committee meetings such as public works and general governance.

“We probably won’t need as many committee of the whole meetings, but when we get the RCMP report and those kinds of reports then we can have a little more time and have them open to the public,” he said.



