Williams Lake city council decided at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, that it will continue to also have its COW meetings live streamed and held in council chambers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council decided at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, that it will continue to also have its COW meetings live streamed and held in council chambers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake will continue to livestream committee of the whole meetings

COVID-19 restrictions saw the meetings livestreamed while the public could not attend in person

Williams Lake city council has decided its committee of the whole (COW) meetings should continue to be held in city chambers and be live streamed.

Before COVID-19 restrictions, COW meetings were held downstairs in the Rick Hansen Board Room in city hall and they were not live streamed, but have been now for several months.

During the Tuesday, Aug. 17 regular meeting, city council discussed the issue and decided in the end, by live streaming the meetings council will be more transparent and there is more room in city hall chambers for the public to attend.

Mayor Walt Cobb was worried that people appearing as a delegation at the meetings might not be comfortable to be on video.

While city council meetings involved passing or defeating motions, at COW meetings discussions lead to recommendations, but no final decisions are made.

Regular council meetings are already live streamed and available to watch on the city’s YouTube page.

The city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca told council there will be some upgrades made in city hall in the near future which will include desks, better screens, audio and a paint job.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilCity HallWilliams Lake

Previous story
O’Toole pledges a GST-free December as campaign trail takes full form
Next story
Rise in hate during pandemic to mark first-ever inquiry by B.C. human rights commissioner

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council decided at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, that it will continue to also have its COW meetings live streamed and held in council chambers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake will continue to livestream committee of the whole meetings

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb extends condolences to communities devastated by wildfires

The Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin youth-led mural at 51 Fourth Avenue South began taking shape Sunday, Aug. 15 and by Tuesday, Aug. 17, is looking very vibrant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council approves $5,000 for youth-led mural

B.C. Wildfire is currently implementing the use of controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters focus efforts on west flank of Flat Lake wildfire