City of Williams Lake urges residents to follow COVID-19 provincial health orders

CAO Gary Muraca said city will update residents if any developments occur

The city is asking residents of Williams Lake to follow provincial health orders in light of increased COVID-19 exposures in the region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Due to recent reports of increased COVID-19 exposures in the Cariboo region, the city of Williams Lake is urging everyone to follow provincial health orders to limit the spread of the virus.

“By following these best practices — including staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms; limiting social interactions to household members only; physical distancing; wearing a mask; diligent sanitizing and hand washing— we can help limit the spread and contribute to a healthy community,” said chief administrative officer Gary Muraca in a news release Tuesday.

Read more: 12 cases of COVID-19 at Sugar Cane prompts swift response from Williams Lake First Nation

City facilities remain open with restrictions in place and city hall continues normal operations with face covering, physical distancing, and sanitization procedures.

However, the city requests that individuals consider visiting city hall only if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member.

City hall has a drop box at the front of the building for payments and correspondence.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to require masks in all common areas, and spectators are prohibited. The ice rinks, aquatic facility, fitness centre and low-intensity programs continue to operate and are available to patrons.

“As the COVID-19 situation in B.C. is continually evolving, the city will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province,” Muraca said.

Muraca noted the city will update its residents as soon as any developments occur.

For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the Cariboo Regional District issued a similar response.

Read more: CRD encourages residents to adhere to COVID-19 public health directives



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake