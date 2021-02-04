City of Williams Lake supports seniors centre with COVID-19 restart grant

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (left) presents a cheque for $25,000 to Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger and president Bob Mcnair Thursday. The funds will help the non-profit with incoming bills, maintenance and outdoor beautification of the centre. (Angie Mindus photo)

While the Seniors Activity Centre remains closed for the second time in a year due to COVID-19, the city offered the non-profit organization a hand up Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

SAC manager Glenda Winger and SAC president Bob Mcnair accepted a cheque for $25,000 from Mayor Walt Cobb through the city’s COVID-19 safe restart grant.

“Our bank account has dwindled down so this is really going to help to pay for this next stage of being closed,” said Winger, noting incoming bills alone since March 17 for SAC have totalled that amount.

SAC is closed again due to COVID, with no timeline for reopening.

“We don’t know how long we’re going to be closed it will be dependent on the covid numbers in Williams Lake. It’s safest for the seniors to stay home as much as possible.”

Bob Mcnair has been president of the seniors centre for the past six years and understands the value of the centre.

“It’s a social life for a lot of seniors and we see our numbers growing from year to year so there’s definitely a big need there,” Mcnair said.

A staunch advocate for seniors, Mayor Walt Cobb said council probably allotted more money from the COVID-19 safe restart grant to support seniors in Williams Lake than any other group.

Winger noted COVID-19 continues to be hard on local seniors.

“It’s affecting their mental health and their physical health. We’ve noticed a great difference in the way some of the seniors are handling it. And even a little bit of depression. It’s a tough one for them.”

Read More: Williams Lake Stampede Association given $7,500 as part of COVID-19 restart, rodeo on hold



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake