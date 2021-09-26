City of Williams Lake seeks provincial FireSmart funding

The city has been partnering on various wildfire risk reduction projects since 2018

Firesmarting city-owned land is the aim of $150,000-grant application the city will be submitting.

If successful in the application to the 2021 Community Resiliency Investment Program 2022 FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program from the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the grant would be used to hire a FireSmart program co-ordinator, for disposal of FireSmart materials for residents in the fire protection area, to fund projects for community assets and critical infrastructure and to carry out fuel management demonstration projects.

In a report to council, grant-writer Jessica Ball and director of protective services Erick Peterson noted the city has been partnering with multiple levels of government on various wildfire risk reduction projects since 2018.

Some of the recent wildfire risk reduction projects in and around the Williams Lake fire interface area included the South Lakeside Drive area, Dairy Fields, Westside area, Fox Mountain and the airport.

City council approved the funding application unanimously.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake