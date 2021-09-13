City of Williams Lake rolls out vaccine passport rules at rec complex

All spectators need vaccine passports, but not workers or volunteers such as coaches

All adult spectators over 22 years old will be among those required to provide proof of vaccination at Williams Lake’s Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“Following the updated provincial health order, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be required to verify proof of vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card for certain activities, effective September 13, 2021. Proof of vaccination will not be required for public swimming and skating.”

Visitors and participants will be required to show their BC Vaccine Card and government-issued photo identification at the Complex for the following activities:

• Adult programs and fitness for those 22 years of age and older

• Adult (22+) spectators of any indoor sporting activity

• Events, bookings, and gatherings of more than 50 participants

At this time, proof of vaccination is not required for the following:

• Recreation and sport activities for those 21 years of age and under

• Public swimming and skating when not associated with an event

• Workers at the workplace, including coaches and volunteers who are required to run the program

• Before and after school programs

• Teachers and instructors providing education activities

Proof of vaccination is also not required for formal government activities and services, including Council meetings.

The BC Vaccine Card includes a secure, individualized QR code and an image showing whether a person is “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.” The BC Vaccine Card can be obtained online at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard. Residents are encouraged to save or print the BC Vaccine Card to avoid wait times.

Masks continue to be required in all indoor City facilities when not engaged in physical activity.

“The City of Williams Lake urges everyone to continue to follow best health practices as we continue to navigate the pandemic, including staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms; physical distancing; wearing a mask; and diligent sanitizing and hand washing,” noted a city news release.

“As the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving, the City will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province.”

