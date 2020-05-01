An aerial view where the Williams Lake empties into the Fraser River below taken Tuesday, April 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake: raw sewage leak repaired in the river valley Friday (May 1)

About 12,960,000 litres of effluent was released into the environment in five days

Almost 24 hours after it was confirmed raw sewage was flowing into the Williams Lake River Valley, crews successfully stopped the leak Friday at about noon.

“Two days ago we had suspicions that raw sewage was leaking into the creek and confirmed it Thursday at about 2 p.m.,” the city’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca told the Tribune. “We worked until 9:30 into the evening trying to figure out how it was leaking, what we could do and how to stop it.”

When crews lost light Thursday, they made the decision to pull out and return in the morning when they could have more workers and eyes on each side of the river, he explained.

Early Friday, with a helicopter landing operators on each side to make sure repair efforts weren’t backing up the grit removal plant, crews were back at the site and began to fix a blockage in the internal plumbing of the sewage lagoons that was causing the problem.

Concentrated efforts will now continue on trying to repair the sewer line that was ruptured on Sunday, April 26, from which pre-treated sewage has been going into the creek ever since.

“Pre-treated means it has only gone through about 10 days of its 30-day cycle of treatment before it is ready to release into the environment,” Muraca said.

As for determining just how much pre-treated and untreated sewage has been released since Sunday, Muraca said the flow rate at its peak is 58 litres per second, but the average daily flow is about 30 litres per second.

Taking 30 litres per second rate and timing that by seconds, minutes, hours, and days, the total would be about 12,960,000 litres in five days, flowing ultimately to the Fraser River.

Crews continue to bring in rocks to rebuild the roads, and shore up the perimeter of the sewage lagoons with riprap as well as work on restoring power poles and power lines to the site.

On Thursday evening the Williams Lake Indian Band issued an abatement order to the City calling for assurance from the Ministry of Environment of an appropriate response.

Read more: Pollution abatement order issued to City of Williams Lake for ongoing sewage spill

A co-ordination call was held earlier Thursday by the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to share incident related information and updates with all involved groups.

The B.C. government in its ‘Williams Lake Creek Sewage Spill’ notice posted at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on its website stated the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, City of Williams Lake, Williams Lake Indian Band, Tŝilhqot’in Nation, Esk’etemc Band, Xatśūll Soda Creek First Nations, Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, First Nations Health Authority, Interior Health Authority, Emergency Management B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Environment and Climate Change Canada, are all involved with the response.

Read more: Power to be restored to sewage lagoons in Williams Lake river valley


Most Read