City of Williams Lake raises Every Child Matters flag

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, left, and Michael Moses, acting mayor, raised an Every Child Matters flag at Williams Lake city hall on Sept. 6. (city of Williams Lake photo) City of Williams Lake crews install flags along city streets in preparation for Orange Shirt Day and to mark Orange Shirt Day Month in the city. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) City representatives, Kukpi7 (chief) Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation, and Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, gathered at Williams Lake city hall for a flag raising for Every Child Matters on Sept. 6, 2023. (city of Williams Lake photo)

The city of Williams Lake raised an Every Child Matters flag at city hall on Sept. 6 and city crews are placing Orange Shirt Day banners throughout the city.

Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad joined acting mayor Michael Moses and members of council Wednesday afternoon to raise the Every Child Matters flag on the City’s flagpole in commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of Orange Shirt Day.

The city has also proclaimed September 2023 Orange Shirt Day Month and this year will be the 10th anniversary of the founding of Orange Shirt Day, to help raise awareness of the impacts over many generations of the residential school system in Canada.

Orange Shirt Society’s upcoming events are being held September 27-30 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds and will include horse races, wagon rides, truth telling, sacred fire, face painting and crafts.

As well, there will be a free pancake breakfast on Sept. 30 for the first 800 guests.

For more information on the 10-year anniversary of Orange Shirt Day visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

