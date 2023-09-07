City of Williams Lake raises Every Child Matters flag

The city of Williams Lake raised an Every Child Matters flag at city hall on Sept. 6 and city crews are placing Orange Shirt Day banners throughout the city.
Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad joined acting mayor Michael Moses and members of council Wednesday afternoon to raise the Every Child Matters flag on the City’s flagpole in commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of Orange Shirt Day.
The city has also proclaimed September 2023 Orange Shirt Day Month and this year will be the 10th anniversary of the founding of Orange Shirt Day, to help raise awareness of the impacts over many generations of the residential school system in Canada.
Orange Shirt Society’s upcoming events are being held September 27-30 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds and will include horse races, wagon rides, truth telling, sacred fire, face painting and crafts.
As well, there will be a free pancake breakfast on Sept. 30 for the first 800 guests.
For more information on the 10-year anniversary of Orange Shirt Day visit www.orangeshirtday.org.
