City of Williams Lake lifts evacuation orders for Green Acres Mobile Home Park

Crews move a trailer forward at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Williams Lake on Friday, Dec. 10. Two properties were under evacuation order due to land slippage concerns so both of the trailers had to be moved forward. (Scott Nelson photo)

The city of Williams Lake has lifted an evacuation order for residents living in two properties at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Williams Lake as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The evacuation alert issued for the Park has also been rescinded, as well as the State of Local Emergency originally declared on September 28, 2021.

On Sept. 28, 2021 the city activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to land slippage in the vicinity of Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue, which exposed a section of sanitary main and a manhole. The entire Green Acres Mobile Home Park was placed on alert on September 29th, with an evacuation order issued for six properties in the park. Geotechnical assessment confirmed that four residents could return to their homes on October 23, 2021, while two properties remained under evacuation order.

“The city is confident that all Green Acres Mobile Home Park residents will be back in their homes for Christmas,” said Mayor Walt Cobb in news release. “We appreciate the efforts of the Green Acres Mobile Home Park owner and manager, as well as of City staff who worked with the Park manager and contractors to help ensure health and safety concerns were addressed, and that the remaining two mobile homes were relocated as quickly as possible.”

The city noted it would also like to thank Emergency Support Services who worked hard to ensure displaced residents were provided with lodging, food, and support.

Read More: Mayor, councillor commit financial help for two mobile homeowners in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake