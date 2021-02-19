City of Williams Lake launching online survey about release of prolific offenders

Mayor Walt Cobb said the survey will be forwarded to all municipalities, regional districts

The city of Williams Lake is launching an online survey about the release of prolific and repeat offenders and the need for a review into the judicial and sentencing system. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake is taking its call for a public inquiry into the release of prolific and repeat offenders to the next level by launching an online survey, said the Mayor Walt Cobb.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s a problem across Canada, and we are going to need to take our concerns to the federal government,” Cobb said.“When I watch the news from other communities, repeat offenders of all sorts are robbing convenience stores at gun point, using bats and everything else. It is known they are repeat offenders, but nothing’s happening and they are just getting out.”

The online survey, which will be posted on the city’s website.

It will ask three questions about repeat offenders being released, whether electronic monitoring should be required for repeat offenders awaiting trial and whether there should be an inquiry and review into the judicial sentencing system.

Two weeks ago city council approved calling for an inquiry into the issue and received endorsement from the Cariboo Regional District board.

“Our MP and MLA are in support and our MLA is considering putting in a private member’s bill.”

Now the city, through the survey, wants to gain more support and plans to send the survey to all municipalities and regional districts and taking a resolution on the subject to the North Central Local Government Association AGM and Conference in May 2021.

