City water over the lunch hour Tuesday, Oct. 6, was not its usual clarity. (Williams Lake Tribuen photo)

City of Williams Lake flushing main water lines

The water was brown in colour

If you live in the city and your tap water is brown Tuesday, Oct. 6 that’s because the City is doing a flushing of the mains, public works confirmed.

Flushing of the mains is something that’s done every couple of years in each zone to clear sediment and by about 2 p.m. the water should be running clear, said Cindy Walters, municipal services co-ordinator.

On Tuesday afternoon the City sent out a press release, noting the cleaning and flushingof water reservoirs and mains will continue through Oct. 30, 2020.

Affected areas are South Lakeside, North Lakeside, Mackenzie Avenue from Highway 97 South to the Glendale area, the downtown core up to Comer Street, and the golf course.

Residents may experience a slight discoloration of their tap water, but running a tap for a short period of time will clear this up.

For more information, plese call the City of Williams Lake Utilities Division at 250.392.1785.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” the City news release noted.

The water is safe to drink, just brown, Walters confirmed.

This article has been updated from the original with additional information from the City.

Williams Lake

City of Williams Lake flushing main water lines

