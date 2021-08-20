City of Williams Lake facilities to remain open, with restrictions, after latest health order

COVID-19 restrictions have been expanded through entire Interior Health region

The city of Williams Lake confirmed due to the provincial health order for COVID-19 restrictions being expanded to include the entire Interior Health region, effective midnight August 20, 2021, city facilities will remain open, with restrictions in place.

City hall will continue normal operations with face covering, physical distancing and sanitization procedures ongoing.

However, the city requests that individuals consider visiting city hall only if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member.

City hall has a drop box at the front of the building for payments and correspondence.

￼The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is cancelling all high intensity group fitness classes until further notice.

City staff will contact all individuals who pre-registered for high-intensity indoor adult group fitness programs and a full refund will be provided. Please call the complex at 250.398.7665 for more information.

The following approved recreation and fitness activities will continue:

• Low intensity group fitness classes (to a maximum of 10 registrants)

• Public swim and public skate (approved individual/family bubble activities);

• Indoor individual workouts, and workouts with a personal trainer;

• Youth programming (21 and under), both indoor and outdoor; and

• Outdoor fitness, both low intensity and high intensity.

• Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants for groups up to six people and liquor service must stop at 10 p.m.

• Casinos may remain open with a COVID-19 safety plan in place

• Nightclubs and bars are ordered to close (only those establishments with a full meal service may stay open)

• Sports and exercise restrictions

• Indoor low-intensity group exercise is permitted with reduced capacity

• Indoor high-intensity group exercise is not permitted during this time

• Gatherings in vacation rentals (including houseboats) are limited to five guests, plus the occupants

• Outdoor personal gatherings such as birthday parties, backyard barbecues and block parties are limited to no more

than 50 people, and indoor personal gatherings are limited to five guests or one other household.

• Indoor organized gatherings and outdoor organized gatherings such as weddings, funerals and seated events are

limited to no more than 50 people with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

Non-essential travel to and from the region should be avoided and masks remain mandatory for all people age 12 and older in indoor public areas.

With the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving, the City said it will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province.

The city will update its residents as soon as any developments occur. For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

The City of Williams Lake urges everyone to continue to follow best health practices as we continue to navigate the pandemic, including staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms; limiting social interactions to household/core bubble members only; physical distancing; wearing a mask; and diligent sanitizing and hand washing.

Under the order, until further notice, indoor personal gatherings will be limited to one other household, or five guests, and indoor and outdoor gatherings will have a 50 person limit and must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

More information can be found on the province’s website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid- 19/info/restrictions.

