City facilities remain open, however, indoor, adult, group fitness classes have been cancelled for the time being at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City facilities remain open, however, indoor, adult, group fitness classes have been cancelled for the time being at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake facilities remain open with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Recreation complex cancelling indoor adult group fitness classes until further notice

In response to public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s circuit breaker COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday, March 29, the city of Williams Lake said Tuesday it urges everyone to continue to follow best practices.

These include staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms; limiting social interactions to household and core bubble members only, physical distancing, wearing a mask, diligent sanitizing and hand washing.

At this time, city facilities remain open, with restrictions in place and city hall continues normal operations with face covering, physical distancing, and sanitization procedures ongoing.

“However, the city requests that individuals consider visiting city hall only if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member,” the city noted in a news release, adding there is a drop box at the front of the building for payments and correspondence.

Please visit the city’s website at www.williamslake.ca for a staff directory.

Read more: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is cancelling all indoor adult group fitness classes until further notice.

City staff will contact all individuals who pre-registered for indoor adult group fitness programs and a full refund will be provided.

Please call the complex at 250-398-7665 for more information.

The following approved recreation and fitness activities will continue:

– Public swim and public skate (approved individual/family bubble activities);

– Indoor individual workouts, and workouts with a personal trainer;

– Youth programming (21 and under), both indoor and outdoor; and

– Outdoor fitness, both low intensity and high intensity.

As the COVID-19 situation in B.C. is continually evolving, the city will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur.

For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

Read more: Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruspublic healthWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Just Posted

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche at Eureka Peak east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area too unstable for responders to go in

City facilities remain open, however, indoor, adult, group fitness classes have been cancelled for the time being at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake facilities remain open with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Recreation complex cancelling indoor adult group fitness classes until further notice

A new slippage on the Soda Ferry Creek Road is impacting the lives off four households with eight adults and five school-aged children. (Diane Dunaway photo)
Stuck in the muck, some Cariboo roads causing problems

“There’s nothing to grade, it’s just mud,” said Soda Creek resident Lynda Archibald

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Most Read