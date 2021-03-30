City of Williams Lake facilities remain open with COVID-19 restrictions in place

City facilities remain open, however, indoor, adult, group fitness classes have been cancelled for the time being at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In response to public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s circuit breaker COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday, March 29, the city of Williams Lake said Tuesday it urges everyone to continue to follow best practices.

These include staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms; limiting social interactions to household and core bubble members only, physical distancing, wearing a mask, diligent sanitizing and hand washing.

At this time, city facilities remain open, with restrictions in place and city hall continues normal operations with face covering, physical distancing, and sanitization procedures ongoing.

“However, the city requests that individuals consider visiting city hall only if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member,” the city noted in a news release, adding there is a drop box at the front of the building for payments and correspondence.

Please visit the city’s website at www.williamslake.ca for a staff directory.

Read more: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is cancelling all indoor adult group fitness classes until further notice.

City staff will contact all individuals who pre-registered for indoor adult group fitness programs and a full refund will be provided.

Please call the complex at 250-398-7665 for more information.

The following approved recreation and fitness activities will continue:

– Public swim and public skate (approved individual/family bubble activities);

– Indoor individual workouts, and workouts with a personal trainer;

– Youth programming (21 and under), both indoor and outdoor; and

– Outdoor fitness, both low intensity and high intensity.

As the COVID-19 situation in B.C. is continually evolving, the city will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur.

For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

Read more: Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruspublic healthWilliams Lake