Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake eyes rescinding COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy

Council will discuss the policy at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15

The city of Williams Lake’s COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy is one of the first matters of business for the newly-elected council.

On Jan. 14, 2022 the city made its mandatory vaccine policy effective for employees, council members, contractors, volunteer firefighters and other volunteers.

During the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, council discussed the policy.

From that meeting the council made the recommendation “that council communicate their intent to rescind the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccine Policy pending a report from staff on the operational impacts and changes required.”

The recommendation will be received at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City HallCOVID-19Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Next story
Canada monitoring situation as Poland says Russian-made missile killed two

Just Posted

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake eyes rescinding COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department prepare to douse a suspicious truck fire in downtown Williams Lake Oct. 30. The area, which is frequented by the homeless, saw a fatal vehicle fire last year where the victim has yet to be identified, according to the BC Coroners Service. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New digital subscription program at Williams Lake Tribune offers readers exclusive benefits

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

An RCMP member stands with a weapon along Highway 97 above Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Police investigation wraps up at Fran Lee Trailer Court