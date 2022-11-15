City of Williams Lake eyes rescinding COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy

Council will discuss the policy at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15

The city of Williams Lake’s COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy is one of the first matters of business for the newly-elected council.

On Jan. 14, 2022 the city made its mandatory vaccine policy effective for employees, council members, contractors, volunteer firefighters and other volunteers.

During the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, council discussed the policy.

From that meeting the council made the recommendation “that council communicate their intent to rescind the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccine Policy pending a report from staff on the operational impacts and changes required.”

The recommendation will be received at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City HallCOVID-19Williams Lake